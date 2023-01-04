New OnePlus 11 5G camera caters to all types of photographers January 4, 2023

OnePlus has announced its first flagship smartphone of the year, the OnePlus 11 5G, which once again features a Hasselblad camera system after the OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with an IMX890 50MP main sensor, an IMX581 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and an IMX709 32MP portrait lens. It also incorporates a new 13-channel multi-spectral light-colour identifying sensor.

The OnePlus 11 5G will become available in China on 9 January 2023. It will be released along with other products, including the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, in the global market on 7 February 2023.

From OnePlus:

Shenzhen, [January 4th], 2023 – Global technology brand OnePlus announced today the availability of two key flagship products in China – the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds. The OnePlus 11 5G continues the brand’s heritage of fast and smooth performance, supplemented with a refined Hasselblad camera system and purposeful design. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 deliver an immersive audio experience with best-in-class sound quality.

“The fast and smooth performance is in OnePlus’ DNA,” said Louis Li, President of OnePlus China, “The OnePlus 11 5G continues to be the pioneer in terms of smartphone performance.”

The OnePlus 11 5G

Flagship Specs, Ultimate Experience

The OnePlus 11 5G spares no expense in its hardware and software, with advanced technology embedded into its core. It takes the fast and smooth performance to the next level with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, offering faster CPU (35% improvement) and GPU (25% improvement) speeds with improved power efficiency. The smartphone is equipped with up to 16GB RAM and an advanced RAM management system for better performance in multi-tasking and gaming scenarios. It also comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz 2K A+ fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0 that allows you to see the world in its fullest with vibrant colors. A 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging system and a 5000 mAh dual-cell battery work in tandem to guarantee an extended usage time.

Hasselblad Ambient Imaging

The OnePlus 11 5G captures everything in sight with its triple-camera system that enables users to record the natural beauty of every moment. The rear of OnePlus 11 is equipped with an IMX890 50MP main sensor, an IMX581 48MP ultra-wide sensor and an IMX709 32MP portrait lens for DSLR quality portraits. It also features the return of Hasselblad technology and a new 13-channel multi-spectral light-colour identifying sensor, ensuring OnePlus 11 covers all photography scenarios.

The Brand-new “Black Hole” Aesthetics

The OnePlus 11 5G follows OnePlus’s signature design language, combining elegant and purposeful design with a premium texture. Inspired by black holes, the OnePlus 11 5G is designed for those who want to stand out and features a chromed-out, stainless steel camera module to create exceptional build quality and premium hand feel.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Spatial Audio for Android Users

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 set a new standard for spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users. Empowered by OnePlus’s spatial rendering algorithm, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 delivers a customized spatial audio experience, a wide sound field and multi-dimensional sound. Furthermore, the stereo sound source provides a spatial sound rendering effect through a self-developed stereo upmixing algorithm.

For the real-time tracking of the head movement, a high-precision six-axis IMU sensor built into the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 monitors the position of the head for to make sure the user is always placed in the centre of their music.

Your Theater for Sound

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also feature MelodyBoost™ Dual Drivers to bring stereo-grade audio quality on portable earphones. Co-created with Dynaudio, the 11mm driver focuses on dealing with the low frequency for deeper, fuller, more textured and dynamic bass, while the 6mm driver delivers a wider range of sound and pure clear vocals. The large 11 mm + 6mm design utilizes crystal polymer diaphragms with separate edges and domes for enhanced balance and tone.

Stay Away from the Chaos

Meanwhile, to enable users to fully enjoy the immersive listening experience, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is equipped with the industry-leading Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function that eliminates ambient noise up to 48dB. Personalized Noise Cancellation will provide the most suitable noise cancellation effect based on the analysis of ear canal and leakage.

To ensure worry-free listening, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 delivers up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also supports dual connection and Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio.

Availability

The OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available in China on January 9th, 2023. Both products will be released along with other products in the global market on February 7, 2023.

Related articles:

OnePlus 10 Pro flagship phone launches with Hasselblad cameras

Best camera phones for photography in 2023

Using smartphones for street photography

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.