New Nikon Z series models get official launch date September 30, 2020

Nikon has announced that the names of the latest additions to its Z series of full-frame mirrorless cameras will be the Nikon Z 6 II and Nikon Z 7 II. The official launch date will beĀ 14 October 2020, and Nikon has set up a countdown timer page – you can also download a file which adds to the date to your diary. No further details are available about the cameras at this stage, and there are lots of speculation and rumours.

The live online event will take place at 1pm (BST) on the 14th October.