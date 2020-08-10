Two new Nikon ambassadors announced August 10, 2020

Nikon Northern Europe has announced its newest ambassadors for 2020/21, namely Donna Cross and Andrew Parkinson. Donna Crous is a professional food photographer who also develops and styles recipes. “Donna embraces an artistic approach with her photography, preferring to shoot with natural light where possible and produces all recipes herself,” said Nikon.

“When she’s not busy shooting for clients, she is often found holding talks and workshops for Nikon, as well as running her own workshops and mentoring sessions.” She is currently working on her first cookery book, A Healthier Family for Life (Little, Brown Book Group) due to be published in 2021.

Meanwhile, Andrew Parkinson is a multi-award winning wildlife photographer and regular National Geographic contributor. His images are used by leading agencies and publications including Getty, The Discovery Channel, The New York Times and RSPB Images. As well as making images of wild animals and birds, Parkinson regularly speaks out about photography ethics, conservation and animal rights.

“His integrity and passion for the natural world translate clearly into every image he produces, and he uses his immense experience and skillset to mentor wildlife photographers of all abilities,” Nikon added.