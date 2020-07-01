New Lexar SSD in 512Gb, 1Tb options

Sleek new storage device can withstand a lot of punishment and comes with advanced security features

Many photographers will have been sorting out their sprawling photography archive during the various restrictions and lockdowns this year, and extra storage is often welcome. Lexar has announced a new SSD storage device, the SL200 Portable SSD, with 512Gb and 1Tb storage options. Key features include speeds up to 550Mb/s read and 400Mb/s write, compact design and advanced security features with 256-bit AES encryption.

The unit is also drop-, shock-, vibration-resistant, and connects to your system with the included USB Type-C to USB Type-C or USB Type-C to Type-A cable.The SL200 Portable SSD is available July for €89.99 (512 Gb) and €159.99 (1Tb). There is also a three year limited warranty. See here for full details.