New Leica with ‘green’ credentials aimed at photojournalists January 21, 2021

Leica has launched the M10-P ‘Reporter,’ designed to meet the needs of today’s press and reportage photographers. The new camera sports a handsome dark green finish, and while not claimed to be bulletproof, it does feature a Kevlar camera trim – “an extremely high-strength synthetic fibre frequently used in the production of ballistic-protective clothing and reflects the challenging conditions under which many of the most remarkable reportage photographs of our time were created,” according to the company.

Leica has a strong heritage in photojournalism; the Leica MP, for example, adopted the Leicavit rapid winder, after feedback from Alfred Eisenstaedt (1898–1995) and noted Korean war photographer, David Douglas Duncan (1916–2018).

In terms of its technical specifications, the M10-P ‘Reporter’ is identical to the Leica M10-P – a 24MP sensor with a top ISO of 50000, a 2Gb of buffer enabling 30 raw images or 100 JPEG images to be shot at 5 fps and some weather protection. These special editions are all about the attention to detail, however, so the company description will doubtless have fans drooling.

“The light green engravings are inlaid to create a more discreet effect than the white inlays customarily used on black-finish cameras; its diamond-weave texture gives the camera extra grip and makes it comfortable to hold. In a unique feature, the camera’s body armour will gradually turn the same colour as its top and base plates through exposure to sunlight, developing its own patina over time and making each camera completely unique.”

The Leica M10-P Reporter is on sale now from the Leica store and is yours for a mere £7,100.

