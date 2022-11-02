New Fujifilm X-T5 announced with 40MP sensor November 2, 2022

Fujifilm has announced the latest model in its traditionally-styled X-T series range for serious enthusiast photographers. The new Fujifilm X-T5 inherits many of its photographic features from the recent Fujifilm X-H2, including the same 40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor. Compared to its predecessor, the Fujifilm X-T4, the latest model also gains 6K video recording and AI-based subject detection autofocus, which is capable of recognising animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, airplanes and trains (human face and eye detection is also available).

Key features of the new Fujifilm X-T5 include:

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (ISO 64-51,100 extended)

12fps shooting (20fps with electronic shutter / 1.3x crop)

6.2K 30p and 4K 60p video recording

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification

3in, 1.84m-dot 3-way tilt LCD

Available in silver or black

£1699 body-only

£2049 with XF 18-55mm F2.8-4 R LM OIS

£2149 with XF 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR

Like previous models in the X-T line, the new Fujifilm X-T5 is designed to hark back to classic 35mm film SLRs such as the Fujica ST-701. It employs top-plate dials for shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation, with aperture rings provided on most of the firm’s XF-mount lenses. To reinforce this retro look, it’s also available in a choice of either all-black or two-tone silver-and-black finishes.

Long-term admirers of the Fujifilm X-T line will probably be pleased to see that the X-T5 has slimmed down to dimensions closer to those of the original X-T1. Unlike its predecessor the X-T4, it also uses the 3-way tilting LCD mechanism which is favoured by many photographers, rather than a fully articulated screen.

We got our hands on the new Fujifilm X-T5 prior to its official launch, and you can read all about its new features, and how it compares to both the X-T4 and X-H2, in our hands-on first look review.

Read our Fujifilm X-T5 hands-on first look

