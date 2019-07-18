Fujifilm lenses for X-series and GFX range (lightest GF so far)

Fujifilm has announced two new lenses for its X series and medium format GFX camera ranges: the Fujinon XF16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR 5x zoom and the GF50mm f/3.5 R LM WR. The 16-80mm offers the highest amount of stabilisation on any Fujifilm lens.

First up is the Fujinon XF16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR 5x zoom. This lens is relatively light and compact, weighing 440g and coming in just under 89mm in length. As well as a constant f/4 aperture throughout the focal length, it has a minimum shooting distance of 35cm. There are 16 elements in 12 groups, with three aspherical lens elements and an ED aspherical lens to avoid aberrations and curvature. It also offers six stops of image stabilisation. Durability is another selling point; the lens is water and dust resistant and can be used in temperatures as low as – 10 degrees centigrade. The XF16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR goes onsale from September for £769.

Next up is the GF50mm f/3.5 R LM WR for the medium format GFX range. It is the lightest GF lens so far at 335g, which will be a relief to travel or documentary photographers who are toting around the 775g GFX 50R. It is also dust and water resistant and able to cope with temperatures as low as – 10 degrees centigrade. As well as nine elements in six groups with one aspherical lens element to keep aberration and distortion at bay, Fujifilm claims the lens has very low breathing, making it suitable for video recording. Available mid-September for £949.