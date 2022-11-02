New DJI Mavic 3 Classic camera shoots 5.1K video November 2, 2022

DJI’s new Mavic 3 Classic drone was released earlier today. It features a Hasselblad camera, the ability to shoot 5.1K video and 46 minute flight-time. Additionally, the Mavic 3 Classic is compatible with existing DJI RC Pro, DJI RC, and DJI RC-N1 to, as DJI puts it, “put premium performance in a more affordable package”.

Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI said: “DJI is moving forward to give more creators access to the photographic excellence and operational reliability that are the hallmarks of the Mavic 3 Series. With the launch of Mavic 3 Classic, we hope to see even more creators putting our top-of-the-line tools to work and pushing their creativity past their old limits.”

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic is available to buy today from store.dji.com and authorised retail partners. It can be bought by itself for £1309/$1469. It is worth noting that this does not include a remote controller or charger. The drone can also be bought with a charger and a remote controller (£1399-1529/$1599-1749). There’s also the Mavic 3 Fly More Kit, which includes two batteries, a battery charging hub, a car charger, low-noise propellers and a DJI Convertible Carrying Bag (£599).

Key features:

One 20 MP Hasselblad camera

24mm equivalent focal length lens with aperture spanning f/2.8-11

Shoots 5.1K video at up to 50 fps

46 minute flight-time

Multiple vision sensors to recognize subjects, lock them in frame, and move the camera

Option to automate shooting and editing functions

Cruise control feature allows pilots to set a constant flight speed, allowing them to focus on the imagery while minimising any camera shake from manuals speed control

High-Speed Quick Transfer option that allows for image and video downloads from drone to smartphone over Wi Fi at up to 80MB/s

Compatibility with any existing DJI RC-N1, DJI RC or DJI RC Pro controller

Transmission distance of up to 15 km and a 1080p/60fps live feed

Omnidirectional sensing

Featured image credit: DJI.

