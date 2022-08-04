New “Darkness” tripod L-brackets – great for wildlife shoots August 4, 2022

Tripod maker, 3 Legged Thing has released a new colourway for its L-bracket models – “Darkness”.

The limited edition matte black option now offers photographers more choice and has expanded the existing QR11 2.0, Zelda, Roxie and Gracy L-bracket range.

This deep matte black colour was added in response to requests from photographers in the field, including wildlife photographers who needed a more discreet set-up working in hides.

The 3 Legged Thing L-brackets allow a quick change from landscape to portrait orientation when using a tripod. They’re also used to help maintain a level horizon and keep the camera on the same focal plane, while keeping the weight of the camera above the centre of the tripod – the most stable position.

Tripod L-brackets for Nikon – “Zelda”

The Zelda line was designed in co-operation with Nikon to perfectly fit the contours of the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II and Z7 II cameras.

These brackets give the user full access to side ports, battery door and memory card slots. Zelda is compatible with the FTZ or FTZ II lens adapter fitted and also accommodates the WR-R10 wireless adapter.

Tripod L-brackets for Canon – “Roxie”

The Roxie is designed to fit both the Canon EOS R5 and R6 as well as the new EOS R5 C cine camera. Ergonomically designed for these camera models, it also includes an adjustable locator pin to ensure a secure fit.

Tripod L-brackets for Fujifilm – “Gracy L”

For Fujifilm users, the Gracy L-bracket works well with the GFX 100S and 5S. If you want to accommodate a cable when shooting in portrait orientation you can extend this bracket’s base. It also included a cable management tool.

Pricing

QR11 2.0, Gracy, Roxie, and Zelda L-brackets in the limited-edition Darkness colourway are available online at 3leggedthing.com at the following prices:

QR11-L2.0 £49.99 / US $ 59.99 / €49.99

QR11-FB2.0 £59.99 / US $ 69.99 / €58.33

Gracy £99.99 / US $ 119.99 / €99.99

Roxie £89.99 / US $ 99.99 / €83.33

Zelda £89.99 / US $ 99.99 / €83.33

