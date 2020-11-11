New contest seeks best images of North East November 11, 2020

Bestselling author LJ Ross (below), whose books include the DCI Ryan series, has set up a new photography prize to find the best images that capture the “spirit and heart” of the North East. The inaugural Northern Photography Prize, in association with Living North Magazine and sponsored by Dark Skies Publishing, is free to enter for amateur photographers of all levels.

It consists of two categories: the Spirit of the North East for landscape photography and the Heart of the North East for portrait photography. The winning images will each earn a £1,000 cash prize and all winning and shortlisted entries will be featured in Living North magazine. “Photography has a unique power to capture the humanity of a single moment, or the beauty of the natural world in such a way that can never be replicated,” LJ Ross said. “In my profession, the same landscape has inspired so many different writers – from Tolkien to George R. R. Martin – and it’s the same in photography. It’s fascinating to me how two sets of eyes can interpret Bamburgh Castle or the Angel of the North in different ways, lending each a completely different meaning and texture.”

LJ Ross will be joined on the judging panel by Newcastle-born award-winning landscape photographer, David Taylor and other luminaries. The entry process will close on 30 June 2021 and the shortlisted entries (six in each category) will be announced on 31 July 2021. The winners will be revealed on 30 September 2021. See here for entry full details.