New Canon RF-mount lenses arrive

Canon introduces the RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS into its lineup of RF mount lenses

Canon has bolstered its lineup of RF-mount lenses by adding the RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS. These deliver on its promise of introducing six new lenses for its full-frame mirrorless EOS R system in 2019, bringing the total number up to 10.

Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM

Following the RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 15-35mm F2.8L IS USM in August this year, the RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM completes Canon’s F2.8L zoom trinity and claims the title of being the ‘world’s shortest and lightest’ 70-200mm f/2.8 lens for full-frame cameras.

It’s 28% lighter and 27% shorter than the existing EF-mount model and becomes the first RF lens to feature a white coating, along with an electronic floating focus control that drives two lens groups individually with Dual Nano USMs to create an extremely quiet and super-precise focusing performance.

The lens also features optical image stabilisation that’s rated to five stops, a control ring and removable tripod collar. It’ll accept filters and adapters via a 77mm thread, weighs 1070g (370g lighter than the Canon EF 70-200mm f2.8 L IS III USM) and will cost £2,699.99 when it goes on sale in early December.

Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS

Meanwhile, the new RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS is identical in size and exterior design to Canon’s RF 85mm F1.2L USM lens, but differs in the way it has a Defocus Smoothing coating applied to the front and rear of inner elements, which gives a soft-edged look to foreground and background blur at wide apertures.

As well as appealing to portrait photographers who’d like their lens to smoothly blur the entire outline of bokeh and make subjects pop from the background, Canon expects the lens to deliver the desired ‘cinematic’ look many video content creators strive for, across multiple genres from documentary to film.

It has an 85mm minimum focus distance, offers a control ring for additional customisable control over settings and is dust and water resistant, just like the new RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM. Filters and adapters are accepted via an 82mm thread and it weighs 1195g. The RF 85mm f/1.2L USM DS will be priced at £3,249.99.