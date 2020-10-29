New Canon A3 photo printer October 29, 2020

Canon Europe has announced the Pixma Pro-200, a compact A3+ colour printer which replaces the Pro-100S model. It features an 8-ink dye-based system for deep blacks and vibrant colours, Canon claims, with an enhanced colour gamut for red, blue and black. The Pro-200 is able to print in as little as 90 seconds, and a three-inch display enables you to check ink levels and other settings. The new device is more compact too, weighing in at 14.1kg, which is 15% smaller than its predecessor.

Supplied with the printer is the Canon Professional Print & Layout software. It features a paper skew correct function, colour matches images from screen to print and connects to smartphones and WiFi. Users can also download ICC profiles from popular paper manufacturers. The new printer is onsale now for £449 and full details are here.