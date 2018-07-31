New Canon 40x zoom compact

Canon has launched the PowerShot SX740 HS, a family and travel-friendly compact with a 40x optical zoom lens (24-960mm equivalent), 20.3Mp CMOS sensor, and 4K Ultra HD video capabilities – the first time such features have appeared in a PowerShot device.

The camera also includes a DIGIC 8 Image Processor, 5 axis image stabilisation, a 3-inch LCD screen that rotates 180 degrees and continuous shooting up to 7.4fps. Photo sharing is made easy too via the Canon Connect app for iOS and Android and the camera has integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS goes onsale August 2018 with a suggested retail price of £349.99. It is available to pre-order now from https://store.canon.co.uk/.