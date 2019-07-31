New Nikon 85mm lens for Z series mirrorless

Nikon has announced an 85mm f/1.8 S lens for its Z series of full-frame mirrorless cameras. Read on for more details...

Key features include an anti-reflective Nano Crystal coating, a minimum focussing distance of 0.80 m and tough build – every movable part of the lens barrel is sealed to protect from dust and water droplets. The lens also features a customisable control ring, which can be used for manual focusing (default), aperture control, or exposure compensation.

“Whether you’re shooting at an event, in the studio or out in the open, you’re free to capture vibrant portraits that are anything but ordinary,” said Robert Harmon, Senior Commercial Planning Manager at Nikon UK. Furthermore, Nikon claims the lens is also very suitable for video recording, offering silent aperture adjustment and near silent AF. Focus breathing is all but eliminated too, according to the company.

The Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S goes onsale September 5th for £799.