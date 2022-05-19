Nanlite launches six-colour Forza 60C RGBLAC monolight May 19, 2022

Nanlite has announced the new Forza 60C RGBLAC monolight, which includes the RGBLAC six-colour mixing technology, for stills and video shoots.

The Forza 60C LED light has integrated, ‘additional LED beads of Lime/Amber/Cyan into the traditional RGB light source to fundamentally solve the problem of incomplete colour spectrum of light, whilst also achieving the near-daylight spectrum.’

The saturation strengthens significantly for colours other than RGB in HSI mode, which means that Forza 60C is said to offer, ‘cutting edge colour rendition over other RGB/RGBW/RGBWW LED lights, offering a full spectrum, wider colour gamut, more accurate colour reproduction and more subtle light/colour quality.’

Six-colour mixing technology

A Nanlite spokesperson told AP, ‘It joins our popular line of ultracompact FM-Mount LED lights alongside the Forza 60, 60B, and 150 – but the 60C brings a special, new ability to the table: it features an advanced six-colour mixing technology that provides highly accurate light with an ultra-wide CCT range of 1800K-20000K and the ability to provide notably rich and vibrant colours.’

The application of the RGBLAC system has been achieved by overcoming multiple technical difficulties.

The 60C is said to optimise the distribution of the light source and structure design, to avoid uneven illumination in use.

The power of each LED bead has been ‘scientifically calibrated’ to ensure that the light has a 60W power draw for all colours, and the illuminance discrepancy between different colours become a thing of the past.

Thanks to natural advantages of concentrating light in spot and spreading light evenly in the space, the Forza 60C is claimed to bring, ‘unprecedented flexibility in lighting control, making it ideal for film and video production, music video production, high-end commercial portrait production and Live stream where they all require accurate CCT/HUE/GM adjustment control.’

Nanlite Forza 60C – key features

High illuminance : (12,810Lux@1M, at 5600K), 60W output

: (12,810Lux@1M, at 5600K), 60W output Lamp head weight : 1.08kg

: 1.08kg CCT range: 1,800K-20,000K with ±100 G/M adjustment

1,800K-20,000K with ±100 G/M adjustment CRI : Average 96, TLCI : Average 95; TM-30 Rf : Average 95; TM-30 Rg : Average 100

: Average 96, : Average 95; : Average 95; : Average 100 Nanlite FM Mount : same light shaping mount as the FORZA 60/60B

: same light shaping mount as the FORZA 60/60B Built-in Practical Effects : HUE Loop, CCT Loop, INT Loop, Flash, Pulse, Storm, Police Car, TV, Paparazzi, Candle/Fire, Disco, Bad Bulb, Firework, Explosion and Welding

: HUE Loop, CCT Loop, INT Loop, Flash, Pulse, Storm, Police Car, TV, Paparazzi, Candle/Fire, Disco, Bad Bulb, Firework, Explosion and Welding L bracket : makes it easy to adjust with 330° Rotation

: makes it easy to adjust with 330° Rotation Lighting support : DC adapter/Battery grip with NPF batteries/V mount battery with D-tap cable

: DC adapter/Battery grip with NPF batteries/V mount battery with D-tap cable Quiet fan: intelligent temperature control system

intelligent temperature control system Firmware updates: via the USB port on the fixture body

Pricing & availability

The Nanlite Forza 60C will have an SRP in the UK of £677 ( including VAT) and will be available to purchase from early June 2022.

To find out more information just visit the Nanlite website.

Related articles:

Get amazing images with simple lighting

Best cheap lighting accessories