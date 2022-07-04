Nanlite launches Forza 150B bi-colour LED spotlight July 4, 2022

Nanlite has launched the Forza 150B bi-colour LED spotlight, which is a bi-colour version of the company’s Forza 150 light.

The Forza 150B is said to offer ‘greater’ correlated colour temperature (CCT) flexibility in a compact form factor with optimal fan control.

With an output of 23,130 lux at 5600K from one metre, the 150B has a CCT range of 2700K-6500K.

It can be used for lighting on-the-move, as a uniform light for use in live streaming, for lighting interviews or when working in small spaces.

Nanlite says that the Forza 150B has made ‘genuine progress’ in terms of colour quality and colour accuracy.

Colour accuracy is said to have been has been ‘perfected through rigorous testing of rendition, fidelity, and saturation.’

Wireless & app operation

The all-in-one Forza 150B is constructed of durable metal and carbon-fibre making it both lightweight and sturdy.

It has a two knob and one button user interface for straightforward, intuitive operation.

For wireless lighting operation the 150B features Bluetooth and 2.4G, allowing for connection to the Nanlink app for more controllability.

There is also DMX/RDM compatibility via an additional 3.5mm wired connection cable.

In addition to power options via the standard AC adapter, the optional hand-held V-mount battery grip can also provide stable power supply.

An intelligent fan control system is silent, so lighting setup and audio collection won’t interfere with each other in scenarios such as close-range filmmaking, interviews, small scene dialogues, live streaming, etc.

Built-in practical effects

The Forza 150B has 12 built-in practical effects – CCT Loop, Flash, Pulse, Storm, TV, Paparazzi, Candle/Fire, Bad Bulb, Firework, Explosion, INT Loop and Welding.

The effects are also fully adjustable for intensity, colour temperature and speed levels through on-board operation or the Nanlink app.

The Forza 150B also connects with Bowens Mount modifiers, via an included adapter, to allow for more possibilities for light shaping and creative set-ups.

Nanlite’s managing director Nancy Zheng commented, ‘Every Nanlite product has been developed with professionals in mind. The Forza 150B is no exception. The ultimate goal is always to make life easier for them with every new product joining our expanding line-ups.’

Nanlite Forza 150B – key features

Flexible CCT adjustment with a range of 2700K-6500K

Weight: 1.56kg

Output: 23,130Lux at 1M (with reflector, 5600K)

CRI average 96, TLCI average 98, TM-30 Rg Average 102/Rf Average 93

The all-in-one design enables easier setup and better stability

On-board, 2.4G, Bluetooth, Nanlink app and DMX/RDM control

14.8V-26V battery compatible, with the optional V-mount battery grip for the on-the-move lighting solution

Intelligent fan control eliminating interference between lighting setup and audio collection

12 built-in practical effects with parameters for each one adjustable

FM mount & Bowens mount compatible

Pricing & availability

The Nanlite Forza 150B LED light can be ordered at Nanlite Forza 150B Bi-Colour LED Spotlight.

It costs £563 but first time customers may be able to take advantage of a 10% discount online.



