Nanlite launch: Forza 60 II and Forza 60B II and more January 10, 2023

Nanlite has launched six new Forza II spotlights, including the Forza 60 II and Forza 60B II. These are still very similar to the previous models in size and that they still run on AC with the included compact power supply but now have up to 28.5% longer run-times on battery power and more control options like built-in Bluetooth and wireless 2.4G.

The rest of the Forza II spotlights include the Nanlite Forza 300 II and Forza 300B II, which Nanlite highlights as the world’s first 300W LED 5600K and bi-color spotlights with G/M, and the Forza 500 II and Forza 500B II. Additionally Nanlite has also launched the PavoTube II 15C and 30C LED tube lights.

Both the Forza 60 II and 60B II will be available for a price of £290 and £326 respectively from 18 January 2023. The Forza 300 II, 300B II as well as the PavoTube LED tube lights will become available later this year from April 2023.

Nanlite Forza 60 II and Forza 60B II key features:

Small and compact, illuminance level stands at 3,420lux/2,096lux@1m with light only

60W rated power draw for both and variable CCT range of 2700K to 6500K for Forza 60B II

Two output modes for Forza 60B II, maximum output mode and constant output mode

Colour rendition ratings with CRI and TLCI rated at 96 and 98 respectively

11/12 built-in special effects with each parameter adjustable

Multiple control methods, including on-board, 2.4G, Bluetooth, DMX/RDM

Classic UI of OLED display and tuning knobs with a MODE button added

Fan control with noise level lowers to 20dbA even with the fan rotating

FM mount with Bowens mount compatibility added via an included adapter

Both AC and DC power solutions with a battery grip compatible with both 2 NPF and 1 V-mount battery

Firmware upgradeable via the USB-A port on the bottom of lamp head

Forza 300 II, Forza 300B II, Forza 500 II and Forza 500B II key features:

Wide CCT range of 2700K-6500K covering both 300W and 500W power draw come with a glass protection for COB to eliminate external intrusion

Feature a built-in W(RG)/WW(RG) light mixing color calibration system with G/M±80 tunability

Colour rendition with CRI/TLCI scores of 96/97 for Forza 300/500 II and CRI/TLCI scores of average 96/97 for Forza 300B/500B

Compact design for control box with power adapter incorporated inside, reducing the overall control unit size of Forza 300/300B II by 37% and Forza 500/500B II by 16%

Form factor innovations, including V-mount battery plates on both sides, curved yoke with one-sided locking mechanism and integrated quick release device

Comprehensive controlling methods, including on-board, 2.4G, DMX/RDM and NANLINK APP

Pack 11 effects in Forza 300/500 II and 12 effects in Forza 300B/500B II

Both dual and single battery power solution enabling hot plugging as well as hot swapping between AC/DC for Forza 300/300B II & 500/500B II

Integrate a new adjustable cooling system with 4 operation modes available: SMART, FULL SPEED, LOW SPEED and OFF

Standard Bowens mount with an extra umbrella mount included

Support firmware update by flash drive via built-in USB-A port

Nanlite PavoTube II 15C and PavoTube II 30C key features:

RGBWW Colour Mixing Technology

High colour rendition scores, CRI Avg 97, TLCI Avg 98, TM-30 Rf Avg 94, TM-30 Rg Avg 101

10% and 20% brighter respectively than previous version

Wider CCT Range of 2700K-7500K

G/M±150 adjustment functionality

More power in the same size with PavoTube II 15C/30C 10% and 20% brighter respectively

Two knobs and one button for intuitive operation

Multiple control methods, including 2.4G, Bluetooth, NANLINK APP, DMX/RDM

PD3.0 (Power Delivery) charging, power supplying and firmware updating via the Type-C port

15 Built-in practical effects

Extended illumination area with shortened caps on both ends

LED chips obscured with innovated diffusion materials

Featured image credit: Nanlite.

More Nanlite news:

Nanlite launches Forza 150B bi-colour LED spotlight

Nanlite launches six-colour Forza 60C RGBLAC monolight

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.