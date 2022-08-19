MPB reveal top Photo and Video Kit for World Photography Day August 19, 2022

To coincide with today’s World Photography Day, MPB, the world’s largest online platform for used photography and videography equipment has revealed the kit winners for its Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame – Class of 2022.

This year’s public voted winners consist of:

Now in its third year, MPB has worked alongside a number of esteemed photographers and journalists who elected a shortlist of 25 renowned pieces of kit to be put to a public vote.

A total of 117,955 public votes were cast from 105 different countries. Five voters were offered a prize of a Fujifilm X100.

Speaking on this year’s response, Matt Barker, CEO and founder of MPG, commented: “Each year Hall of Fame gets bigger and bigger. This year’s votes have exceeded the past two years combined, which is an incredible achievement and testament to how much excitement and debate there is around the best photo and video kit. We launched the Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame to give visual creatives around the world an exciting way to engage in their passion, with a chance to immortalise their favourite kit. The votes are an attestation of the love people have for camera kit.”

Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame Winners:

Fujifilm X-T2: Its all-metal body is adorned with intuitive controls that can help any photographer make the most of any scene or subject. This camera looks, feels and acts like an instant Classic.

Its all-metal body is adorned with intuitive controls that can help any photographer make the most of any scene or subject. This camera looks, feels and acts like an instant Classic. DJI Mavic 3: Capture stunning imagery with a legendary Hasselblad camera and enjoy smooth flight with omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Every improvement on Mavic 3 sets a higher standard for aerial photography.

Capture stunning imagery with a legendary Hasselblad camera and enjoy smooth flight with omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Every improvement on Mavic 3 sets a higher standard for aerial photography. Fujifilm X100: Kicking off the X100 series a decade ago, the original Fujifilm X100 married the look of visually-pleasing analogue SLRs to the nascent mirrorless technology of its time. And what a result. Still adored by street photographers today, this carry-anywhere camera is a joy to handle and use.

Kicking off the X100 series a decade ago, the original Fujifilm X100 married the look of visually-pleasing analogue SLRs to the nascent mirrorless technology of its time. And what a result. Still adored by street photographers today, this carry-anywhere camera is a joy to handle and use. Nikon Z7: Alongside the Z6, the Z7 was Nikon’s first-ever full-frame mirrorless camera. And what a debut. This camera is responsible for countless Nikon DSLR users making the move to mirrorless.

Alongside the Z6, the Z7 was Nikon’s first-ever full-frame mirrorless camera. And what a debut. This camera is responsible for countless Nikon DSLR users making the move to mirrorless. Leica Q2: Safe within its weather-sealed body, the full-frame sensor flourishes with the fixed 28mm f/1.7 Summilux lens and super-fast autofocus. When you’re seeking to capture candid moments or fleeting encounters, time is of the essence—and this camera fights for every millisecond for you. The deluxe future of street photography.

Photo and Video Kit Category Information:

Classic: The nominees in this category stand as benchmarks for quality in an ever-changing world of gear. A ‘Classic’ is a valued piece of kit for anyone looking to get into photography.

The nominees in this category stand as benchmarks for quality in an ever-changing world of gear. A ‘Classic’ is a valued piece of kit for anyone looking to get into photography. Game Changer: The photo and video kit that disrupted the fields of photography and videography by ushering in new technology, expanding product capabilities, or making quality more accessible.

The photo and video kit that disrupted the fields of photography and videography by ushering in new technology, expanding product capabilities, or making quality more accessible. Iconic: The crème de la crème of photo kit. Iconic cameras are the ones you idolise, they’re symbols of quality and inspiration.

The crème de la crème of photo kit. Iconic cameras are the ones you idolise, they’re symbols of quality and inspiration. Road Tested: The kit workhorses, the Road Tested nominees are the tried-and-true gear you reach for when you have to get the shot. From rainforests to runways, these nominees deliver time and again.

The kit workhorses, the Road Tested nominees are the tried-and-true gear you reach for when you have to get the shot. From rainforests to runways, these nominees deliver time and again. Trendsetter: The Trendsetter shapes conversation about how it looks, as well as the images it captures.

Previous Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame inductees:

2021

2020

