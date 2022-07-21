MPB opens vote for The Photo & Video Kit Hall of Fame 2022 July 21, 2022

MPB has announced voting for The Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame 2022, to celebrate the best digital photo and video equipment, is now open.

It’s the third annual Hall of Fame, which is hosted and organised by MPB – the world’s largest online platform for used kit.

The 2022 vote sees 25 nominees up for election across five categories.

Those who nominated the products include Amateur Photographer editor Nigel Atherton and AP contributor Angela Nicholson.

The 2022 categories are Trendsetter, Road Tested, Game Changer, Classic and Iconic.

The 2022 nominees include the Sony A7R III, Fujifilm X-T2, Leica Q2, Hasselblad X1D-50C and Canon EOS-1D Mark IV.

Thousands of people are expected to vote for the Class of 2022 and, if you vote, you’re in with a chance of winning a Fujifilm X100V camera.

The 2021 Kit Hall of Fame

Last year, tens of thousands of people voted to induct the Hasselblad 501C (Iconic), Canon EOS 5D Mark III (Classic), Sony A7 III (Trendsetter), DJI Mavic 2 Pro (Game Changer) and Nikon D850 (Road Tested) to the Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame 2021.

Matt Barker, CEO and founder of MPB, explained, ‘Here at MPB, we have the privilege to hold so many impressive models of kit in our hands every week. From our experience, we know that all of the 25 nominees truly deserve their place in the Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame. But it’s up to the public to decide which five will make history this year. Visual storytellers, photographers, filmmakers and content creators—a huge number of people around the world are passionate about kit, and this vote is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to join in and help celebrate the very best of the best.’

Member of the nominating committee, Angela Nicholson, founder of SheClicks and co-founder of Camera Jabber, commented, ‘MPB’s Hall of Fame recognises the gear that photographers and videographers love to use, the kit that has changed what we can do and how we work, day in, day out. I’ve voted each year since the Hall of Fame’s inception in 2020, so I was excited and honoured to be invited to join the nominating committee. My head was quickly filled with lists of great cameras, past and present. There’s a fabulous nomination list this year and it’s not going to be easy to cast my vote in each category, but there are also a few favourites that I will be backing.’

How to vote

It is now up to the public to choose between 25 nominees – shortlisted by a panel of industry experts – across the five categories.

The kit with the highest number of votes in each category will be inducted into The Photo and Video Kit Hall of Fame.

MPB will announce the Class of 2022 on World Photography Day, Friday 19 August 2022.

Voting is now open at Kit Hall of Fame and will close on Friday 5 August 2022.

