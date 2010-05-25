MP rapped over Queen’s Speech Twitter pic

An MP is in trouble after she took a photograph inside a debating chamber of the Houses of Parliament, thereby breaching Parliamentary rules, according to reports this evening.

An MP is in trouble after she took a photograph inside a debating chamber of the Houses of Parliament, thereby breaching Parliamentary rules, according to reports this evening.

Liz Kendall, MP for Leicester West, took a photo of Lords donning robes after the Queen’s Speech and posted it on Twitter.

Kendall says she was not aware that photos were banned inside the chamber and expressed surprise at the news.

For the full story see the Sky News website