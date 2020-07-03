More free Nik Collection webinars for July

Another series of free webinars to sharpen your skills in the well-regarded Nik Collection tools

The Nik Collection 3 by DXO is one of the most impressive software updates of 2020, refreshing and expanding some genuinely useful editing tools such as Silver Efex Pro and Analog Efex Pro. The new tools in version 3, such as Perspective Efex, are similarly handy. DXO has now announced it is continuing its free photography webinar program and offering new online sessions through July. “Adapted to all photographers, from beginners to experts, DxO webinars provide users with a step-by-step workflow walk-through as well as tips and advice on the photo editing process,” said the company.

The webinars are as follows:

Best Of Both Worlds: Using Dxo Photolab 3’s Composition Tools With Nik Collection 3

Hosted by PhotoJoseph.

July 9 – 7:00 pm BST, registration here.

One-Click Solution for Editing Family Event Photos Using Adobe Photoshop With Nik Collection 3’s Selective Tool

Hosted by Dan Hughes

July 16 – 6:00 pm BST, registration here.



Creative Food Photography Using Perspective Efex and ColorEfex Pro, Starring Solli Kanani

Hosted by Laurie Rubin

Thursday, July 23 – 6:00 pm BST, registration here.

Tips for Travel Photo Editing Techniques Using Lightroom Classic With Nik Collection 3

Hosted by PhotoJoseph

Tuesday, July 28 – 7:00 pm BST, registration here.

Creating High Contrast Landscape Photography Using the Non-Destructive Workflow In Adobe Lightroom and Silver Efex Pro

Hosted by Dan Hughes

Thursday, July 30 – 6:00pm BST, registration here.

Meet the tutors

Joseph “PhotoJoseph” Linaschke is a professional photographer, storyteller, educator, and fan of DxO PhotoLab. He worked at Apple for a number of years. Today, he collaborates with several brands and celebrities, teaches in prestigious photography schools, and offers successful photography classes online.

Dan Hughes is an award-winning photographer and a member of the photography teaching faculty at Rochester Institute of Technology. He is an expert in the Nik Collection, and his personal practice is backed by over 15 years of experience in the photography industry.

DxO ambassador Solli Kanani started pursuing her passion for photography in Paris almost ten years. Driven by a need to explore far-away places and venture off the beaten path, she travels along the coast or in the great outdoors to find inspiration and capture timeless memories.