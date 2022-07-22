Meyer Optik Görlitz lenses all now in RF and Z mounts July 22, 2022

Meyer Optik Görlitz has announced that all six of its fully manual, prime lenses are now available in Canon RF and Nikon Z mounts.

The company had previously only released two lenses in RF and Z mount versions – its Trioplan 100 f2.8 II and Trioplan 35 f2.8 II optics.

The Trioplan 35 f2.8 II was originally launched in January 2022 and the Trioplan 100 f2.8 II came out out in June 2020.

Now Meyer Optik Görlitz has produced Canon RF and Nikon Z mount versions of its Primoplan 58 f1.9 II, Primoplan 75 f1.9 II, Lydith 30 f3.5 II and Trioplan 50 f2.8 II lenses.

Timo Heinze, managing director of Meyer Optik/OPC Optics, explained, ‘The successful launch of Trioplan 100 f2.8 II and Trioplan 35 f2.8 II as native Nikon Z and Canon RF versions has shown us, that there is a great demand for native Z and RF versions of our lenses, despite their very good adaptability.’

On its website Meyer Optik Görlitz has listed its Primoplan 58 f1.9 II at €899 (excluding shipping costs), the Primoplan 75 f1.9 II at €999, the Lydith 30 f3.5 II at €899 and the Trioplan 50 f2.8 II at €899.

The Trioplan 100 f2.8 II lens is €999 and the Trioplan 35 f2.8 II is €899.

The Meyer Optik Görlitz lens range has no contacts for AF or EXIF.

Two new lenses

Meyer Optik Görlitz says its planned Biotar 58mm F1.5 II lens is ‘in production’ and is scheduled to ship during August 2022.

The company says it simultaneously started production for its planned Biotar 75mm F1.5 II lens but has faced ‘considerable delays’.

This means it won’t arrive till later than the Biotar 58mm F1.5 II lens, with a scheduled shipping date during October 2022.

The Biotar lenses have their roots in the 1930s, when high production costs and the onset of World War II led to them being discontinued.

Resurrected brand

The Meyer Optik Görlitz brand was acquired at the end of 2018 by OPC Optics.

Since then it has launched the six lenses and, in April 2021, celebrated the original company’s 125th anniversary.

Meyer Optik Görlitz opened a new manufacturing plant in Hamburg, Germany, in November 2021.

Prior to that the company’s latest lenses had been made by a partner company in Hamburg.

To find out more go to the Meyer Optik Görlitz website.

