Meike unveils 7.5mm F2.8 APS-C Fisheye manual focus lens

May 25, 2022

Meike has unveiled a 7.5mm F2.8 APS-C format manual focus fisheye lens in Canon EF-M, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds, Nikon Z and Sony E lens mounts.

The manual lens is constructed of 11 elements in nine groups and features an unspecified number of multi-coated elements.

It features a clicked aperture ring with an aperture range of F2.8 to F16, and has a minimum focusing distance of 15cm (approximately 5.9-inches).

The front glass of the Meike 7.5mm F2.8 fisheye lens can be seen clearly here on a Fujifilm X-T3 body

Equivalent focal lengths

It offers a roughly 11.25mm full-frame equivalent focal length (or a 15mm equivalent when used on Micro Four Thirds cameras).

Meike hasn’t revealed the dimensions of the 7.5mm lens, but it weighs in at 260g (9.2oz).

The 7.5mm f/2.8 fisheye lens has a viewing angle of 190-degree diagonally, 161.8-degrees horizontally, and 106.5 degrees vertically.

For MFT the viewing angle changes to 146.4-degrees diagonally, 118-degrees horizontally, and 89.2-degrees vertically.

Read our round-up of the Best Micro Four Thirds Lenses 2022

Angled view of the Meike 7.5mm F2.8 with lens mount showing

Meike 7.5mm f/2.8 fisheye – key specs

  • Aperture range: F2.8-F16
  • Focal length: 7.5mm
  • Weight: 260g
  • Minimum focusing distance: 0.15m
  • Lens structure: 9 groups 11 elements
  • M43 View of Angle: Diagonal 146.4-degree, Horizontal 118-degree, Vertical 89.2-degree
  • APS-C View of Angle: Diagonal 190-degree, Horizontal 161.8-degree, Vertical 106.5-degree
The number of multi-coated elements in the Meike 7.5mm F2.8 hasn't been revealed

Pricing & availability

Pre-orders can be placed now and shipping will begin on 27 May 2022 with a price of around £118.98.

To find out more about the lens go to Meike 7.5mm F2.8 APS-C Fisheye lens.

About Meike

Meike is a Hong Kong-based lens company, founded in 2005, which initially focused on making and selling high-quality cinema lenses for low prices.

It started with small cinema primes before moving to Super 35 and full-frame optics.

Its range has since grown to include photographic lenses, flashguns, grips, cages, adapters and extension tubes.

