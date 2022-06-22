Meike launches 12mm F2.0 APS-C lens in X and E mounts June 22, 2022

Meike has announced a 12mm F2.0 APS-C format manual focus wide-angle lens in Fujifilm X-mount and Sony E-mount versions.

Whilst the X-mount and E-mount versions are available immediately, anyone looking for Micro Four Thirds, Canon RF or Nikon Z mounts will only have to wait till 25 June 2022 for those to become available.

News of the arrival of the 12mm optic comes less than a month after Meike unveiled a 7.5mm F2.8 APS-C Fisheye manual focus lens.

Lens construction

The 12mm manual lens is constructed of 12 elements in nine groups, including two aspherical lenses.

It has an aperture range from F2.0 to F16 and a minimum focusing distance of 20cm (approximately eight inches).

It offers a roughly 18mm full-frame equivalent focal length (or a 24mm equivalent when used on Micro Four Thirds cameras).

Meike hasn’t revealed the dimensions of the 12mm manual focus lens, but it weighs in at 277g (9.77oz).

Read our round-up of the Best Micro Four Thirds Lenses 2022

Meike 12mm F2.0 wide-angle – key specs

Aperture range: F2.0-F16

Focal length: 12mm

Weight: 277g

Minimum focusing distance: 0.2m

Lens structure: 9 groups, 12 elements (incl. two aspherical lenses)

Diagonal: 97

Pricing & availability

Online orders can be placed now and shipping in all mounts will begin on 25 June 2022 with a price of around £154.52.

To find out more about the lens go to the Meike Global website.

About Meike

Meike is a Hong Kong-based lens company, founded in 2005, which initially focused on making and selling high-quality cinema lenses for low prices.

It started with small cinema primes before moving to Super 35 and full-frame optics.

Its range has since grown to include photographic lenses, flashguns, grips, cages, adapters and extension tubes.

Related articles:

Best Micro Four Thirds Lenses in 2022

Meike unveils 7.5mm F2.8 APS-C Fisheye manual focus lens

Meike MK 50mm F1.7 review

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.