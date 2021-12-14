Meet the APOY 2021 Winners! December 14, 2021

This year’s Amateur Photographer of the Year competition was as closely fought as ever, with only 30 points separating the top three photographers. Here are the APOY 2021 Winners:

APOY 2021 Winner

Nguyen Tan Tuan, Vietnam

Nguyen Tan Tuan has been a regular entrant to APOY for the past couple of years, but this year he really came into his own, winning Round 6, Movement, coming third in Round 10, Close-ups, and sixth in Round 8, Travel. He also had images shortlisted in four further rounds.

AP’s editor Nigel Atherton says: ‘To win the overall title of Amateur Photographer of the Year you need to demonstrate skill and imagination in multiple genres, and Nguyen achieved that in spades. His winning image in our Movement round (see above) is typical of his work and was one of my favourite images submitted during the whole year.’

Young APOY 2021 – Joint Winners!

Lucy Monckton, UK

Lucy was placed in all ten rounds of Young APOY, which is quite the achievement and demonstrates impressive consistency and ability. She and Muhammad Amdad fought a very close battle, and ended up at the top, with a 160-point lead over their nearest rival, and deservedly sharing the prize. Nigel Atherton says: ‘Getting shortlisted in every round is an achievement not equalled by anyone else of any age, so Lucy richly deserves her joint victory.’

Muhammad Amdad Hossain, Bangladesh

Muhammad Amdad has been an outstanding entrant in our inaugural Young APOY competition, winning Round 1, Black & White, Round 3, Home and Round 8, Travel. He was also placed in the top ten of three further rounds. Nigel Atherton says: ‘Muhammad’s work displays a skill and maturity beyond his age, as his hat-trick of round wins attests.’

Camera Club winners

Launceston Camera Club, Cornwall

With no fewer than 15 members featuring on the shortlists and in the top ten throughout APOY 2021, Launceston Camera Club is the runaway winner of our inaugural camera club competition, accumulating an impressive 490 points in total – 270 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

Nigel Atherton says: ‘You’ve got to be in it to win it and Launceston won by harnessing the power of teamwork, and having multiple members placed in virtually every round. Why not get your club more involved next year?’

Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to all of the photographers what entered our 2021 competition! We look forward to seeing more of your work in 2022.