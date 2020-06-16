McCurry on the rocks

The man who shot 'Afghan Girl' turns his attention to the joys of whisky, and the people who make it

As well as popping up as a judge on Huawei’s major smartphone photography competition, travel and documentary heavy hitter Steve McCurry has been working on a major project for The Macallan scotch whisky brand. “Steve made the trip to the vast green forests of Northern Spain, the source of European oak for The Macallan casks,” explained a spokesperson for The Macallan.

“Then he journeyed to Jerez, Southern Spain where The Macallan’s casks are hand-crafted and seasoned with sherry. McCurry also travelled to Pennsylvania to discover the influence of American oak, key to the unique flavour of The Macallan’s Double Cask range.

This marks the second time McCurry has worked with the brand, as he documented the construction of the Macallan Distillery in 2018. See here for more information.