Marilyn Stafford photojournalism award winners announced

We were honoured to recognise veteran photojournalist, Marilyn Stafford, for her lifetime’s achievements in photography at the recent AP awards, and you can now see the winners of her own Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award.

This award is granted annually to “a professional woman photographer towards the initiation or completion of a compelling and cohesive documentary photo essay which addresses an important social, environmental, economic or cultural issue, whether local or global.”

The overall winner of this year’s award is Özge Sebzeci from Turkey, for I Am Beautiful – But My Destiny… (see above for an image from the project). The two runners up are Simona Ghizzoni (Italy) for UNCUT and Mary Turner (UK) for Dispossessed. Sebzeci’s winning work looks at Syrian refugee chid marriages in Turkey and how to stop them, while Ghizzoni covers female genital mutilation in Africa and Europe, and Turner examines and the survival of former coal mining communities in the North of England.

These, along with all 27 shortlisted images, will be exhibited at the After Nyne Gallery in London from 24 to 29 July. See the gallery site here.