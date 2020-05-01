Major wildlife contest winners announced

The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers has announced the winners of its Living Planet Photography Competition

The contest sought “any images that depict the natural beauty of our home planet,” said the organisers, and the overall winner was named as Keith Bannister from Lancashire. “The image was taken from a hide near York, in May last year,” Keith explains. “My camera was a Nikon D4, Nikon 300mm f/2.8VR lens and a Nikon 1.7 converter. I shot on Aperture Priority mode at f/6.3, 1/800th sec, ISO1000.’”

Keith wins a copy of DxO’s Nik Collection 2 software worth £125 plus one-year free membership of any of the constituent photography groups which make up the Societies organisation in the UK. “The images entered into this competition were of a very high quality and standard,” said the Societies’ director, Colin Jones. “The winning image was chosen due to its expert timing and capture.”

Second place was awarded to Christine Matthews from London, and third place went to Nick Dale, also from London. For more winners, click here.