Major weather contest now open

Don't miss the opportunity to enter Weather Photographer of the Year 2019, from the Royal Meteorological Office

Entries are now open for the 2020 Weather Photographer of the Year competition, organised by the Royal Meteorological Society in association with AccuWeather. Both pros and amateurs can enter, and images can be taken on cameras or smartphones.

“Weather photos can be taken from the front doorstep, a window or the back garden, so even while following guidelines to stay safe during the Coronavirus pandemic, anyone can enter,” say the organisers. “This year, for the first time, there is no date restriction on when photos are taken, so photographers are encouraged to dig deep and scour their archives.

Some 6,000 photographs from around the world were entered in the 2019 contest. Judges for this year include meteorologists, photographers and photo editors, as well as the previous winner, Gareth Mon Jones, whose victorious image appeared on the cover of AP (see the original image above).

The main winners and the runners up from each category will be announced in the autumn. The closing date is July 6th and full entry details can be found here.