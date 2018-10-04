Major robbery at Ffordes – Leica fans watch out

Ffordes Photographic suffers big theft of Leica stock

Our hearts go out to Scottish second-hand specialist and AP advertiser, Ffordes Photographic, in Beauly. Last week burglars broke in and made off with a whopping £160,000 worth of Leica cameras and lenses. Be careful if you get offered any Leica gear without boxes or accessories – and contact the company or the police if you think there is anything suspicious, or see or hear anything relevant. Ffordes is regularly posting updates on the theft, along with specific details of what was taken, on its Facebook page