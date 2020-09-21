Major McCullin show in Liverpool September 21, 2020

Some of the most famous images by documentary, landscape and still life photographer Don McCullin are now on show at Tate Liverpool. The event follows a highly successful exhibition at Tate Britain last year, and features 250 photographs taken over a 60 year-period, including McCullin’s time in war zones such as Vietnam, Biafra and Beirut. All the images were printed by McCullin at his home darkroom near Bruton, Somerset.

In addition, the exhibition includes some shots of Liverpool (and other northern cities) in the 1960s, which weren’t seen last year in London. These focus on the grinding poverty McCullin saw in the city at the time, rather than all the excitement around Beatlemania and Merseybeat. “McCullin saw similarities between the lives of the people he photographed and his own childhood,” said a Tate Liverpool spokesperson. The exhibition runs until 9 May 2021 at Tate Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock gallery and is open every day. Full details here.

