Major lockdown portrait project launches, with royal patronage

The Duchess of Cambridge and the National Portrait Gallery have joined forces to launch Hold Still, an ambitious photography project designed to capture the spirit and mood of the UK as it battles with coronavirus.

The Duchess of Cambridge (herself a keen photographer) and the National Portrait Gallery are inviting people from across the UK to submit a photographic portrait taken under lockdown, along with a short written submission to outline the experiences and emotions of those depicted in their shot. The project will focus on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness.

picture credit: Peter Jolly

You can submit your images for free and the closing date is June 18. One hundred shortlisted portraits will then feature in a digital exhibition open to all and hopefully shown across the UK later in the year. “The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise,” say the organisers.