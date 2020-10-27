Major contest reveals fantastic bug shots October 27, 2020

The winners have been announced in the Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020, in association with Europe’s leading invertebrate charity, Buglife. Over 5,000 images were submitted from around the world, competing for a total prize pool of £23,000. The judging panel contained well-known figures including Buglife President, Germaine Greer; TV presenter and naturalist Nick Baker; and well-respected invertebrates photographer, Levon Biss.

The grand prize winner, and ‘Luminar Bug Photographer of the Year 2020’ is Mofeed Abu Shalwa, a Saudi Arabian photographer who started photographing invertebrates as way of overcoming his childhood phobia of insects. Alongside the title he wins £2,500 in cash, and additional prizes worth £2,000.

Jamie Spensley from Solihull in the UK has been crowned ‘Luminar Young Bug Photographer of the Year 2020’. Jamie is 17 years of age, and in his second year at college studying Creative Media. He won with a technically outstanding shot of a carder bee, and takes home over £1,200 worth of prizes.

These annual awards were launched this year as a way of simultaneously celebrating invertebrates photography, and raising awareness of the plight of so many invertebrates species, which have seen large declines in their populations. The awards have also raised funds for the conservation efforts of Buglife.

“These awards showcase the incredible variety and complexity of the world of invertebrates, and give those who photograph them an opportunity to have their talent recognised,” said Mike Betts, CEO of Photocrowd, which hosted the contest. “We’re proud to be able to support Buglife’s crucial conservation efforts, and to use these awards as a means to carry their message about the plight of invertebrates.” The contest was sponsored by Skylum, the company behind the Luminar editing software.

“We’re pleased to be the title sponsor for the first-ever Bug Photography Awards, alongside the renowned conservationists at Buglife,” said Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum. “By showcasing both the beauty and plight of invertebrates through the magic of photography, we want to call attention and help raise funds for this important effort.”

See the full list of winners here.

