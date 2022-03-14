Magnum Photos launches 75th anniversary print sale

From today, iconic images shot by Magnum Photos agency photographers are part of a new week-long sale – the first of three in 2022 to mark the 75th anniversary year of the agency.

It includes work by legendary Magnum Photos’ photographers, including Eve Arnold, David Hurn, W Eugene Smith, Elliott Erwitt, Robert Capa, Dennis Stock, Paul Fusco, George Rodger and Philip Jones Griffiths.

The ‘Square Print Sale’ – titled Precedents – features over 70 classic Magnum images, printed on 6×6-inch archival paper.

It will be followed by two further sales in 2022 – June’s Magnum 75 sale and October’s Vital Signs sale.

Famous events in history

The sale sees images from famous events in history such as the photo of a defiant young protester at Tiananmen Square in 1989 shot by Stuart Franklin.

Other images include Peter Marlow’s image of seemingly carefree children eating ice cream while surrounding a soldier in Londonderry/Derry in 1979.

Elsewhere, there’s The Beatles captured by David Hurn as they dash along a train platform while filming A Hard Day’s Night.

There’s also Marlene Dietrich photographed mid-song by Eve Arnold at the Columbia Records studio in 1952.

Triptych of images

The three Magnum Square Print Sales in 2022 will allow collectors to build a triptych of images, curated by photographers or estates, over the course of the year.

Each photographer and estate has curated their selection so that the images work alone, or in dialogue with each other.

The idea behind Precedents is participating photographers and estates have searched their personal archives in search of images that signal the start of something new. The beginning can be literal, an origin, or the moment that everything changed.

The photos on sale span six decades and, together, create a compelling survey of the agency, history and photojournalism.

The Precedents sale