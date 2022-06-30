Macro-Mind – meet the GuruShots winners
June 30, 2022
We showcase the top-rated images sent in by GuruShots members on the theme of ‘Macro Mind.’ For more inspiring challenges to improve your skills and stay motivated, see here.
Top Photographer
Ilan Horn, Israel
Top Photo
Amit Erez, Israel
Guru’s Top Pick
AnneDPhotography, Canada
Andre Miranda, Brazil
Daniel Fernandez, United States
Daniel Hartigan, Ireland
Peter Tothill, United Kingdom
Leeanne Thomley, United States
Luca Sharabidze, United States
Guenter Horniak, Austria
Paul Fox, United Kingdom
Carlton Campbell, United Kingdom
Sheena Ward, United States
Kathy Green, Canada
Fred Kowalo, United States
Make Raw Not War, France
Erin Tolchin, United States
Haim Berman, Israel
Agnes Brunner, Hungary
Agne Jotautiene, Lithuania
Gil Shmueli, Israel
Austin LaBelle, United States
Jess van Putten, South Africa