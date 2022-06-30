Advertisement

Macro-Mind – meet the GuruShots winners

June 30, 2022

We showcase the top-rated images sent in by GuruShots members on the theme of ‘Macro Mind.’ For more inspiring challenges to improve your skills and stay motivated, see here.

Top Photographer

Ilan Horn, Israel

Top Photo

Amit Erez, Israel

Guru’s Top Pick

AnneDPhotography, Canada

Andre Miranda, Brazil

Daniel Fernandez, United States

Daniel Hartigan, Ireland

Peter Tothill, United Kingdom

Leeanne Thomley, United States

Luca Sharabidze, United States

Guenter Horniak, Austria

Paul Fox, United Kingdom

Carlton Campbell, United Kingdom

Sheena Ward, United States

Kathy Green, Canada

Fred Kowalo, United States

Make Raw Not War, France

Erin Tolchin, United States

Haim Berman, Israel

Agnes Brunner, Hungary

Agne Jotautiene, Lithuania

Gil Shmueli, Israel

Austin LaBelle, United States

Jess van Putten, South Africa

