M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 Pro: the first ‘OM System’ lens November 4, 2021

After announcing last week that it will no longer be using the Olympus name on its cameras and lenses, OM Digital Solutions has revealed its first new product under its new OM System brand. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 Pro is a large-aperture standard prime that should be suitable for shooting a wide range of subjects, while promising premium optics and build quality. With its Micro Four Thirds mount, it can be used on both Olympus OM-D and PEN models, and Panasonic Lumix G cameras.

Despite the name change, the firm hasn’t lost its appetite for exotic optical formulae. Of the 11 elements used in the lens’s design, new fewer than eight are either constructed from special glass or use aspherical profiles, in order to minimise optical aberrations.

Like the rest of the Pro lens line-up, the 20mm F1.4 is dust-, splash- and freeze-proof to the IPX1 standard, thanks to an array of seals arranged around the barrel. A fluorine coating on the front element repels water and fingerprints.

In terms of design, the 20mm F1.4 is simplified compared to its more expensive f/1.2 Pro-line siblings, lacking either a L-Fn button on the barrel or a push-pull manual focus clutch. In this respect, it’s similar to the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4 Pro standard zoom, and like that lens, it appears to be aimed primarily at users of E-M5-series cameras such as the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III (rather than E-M1 users). The firm’s upcoming M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4 Pro is likely to continue in much the same vein.

This design approach helps it to remain compact and lightweight, at 247g and 61.7mm in length, while accepting 58mm filters. But the firm is promising a similar optical signature to its faster siblings such as the M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 Pro that combines high resolution and smooth, attractive ‘feathered’ bokeh. The minimum focus distance is 25cm. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO is due on sale at the end of November for £649.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO: Full specifications

Price £649

£649 Filter Diameter 58mm

58mm Lens Elements 11

11 Groups 10

10 Diaphragm blades 9 (circular aperture)

9 (circular aperture) Aperture f/1.4-f/16

f/1.4-f/16 Minimum focus 25cm

25cm Length 61.7mm

61.7mm Diameter 63.4mm

63.4mm Weight 247g

247g Lens Mount Micro Four Thirds

Micro Four Thirds Included accessories Front and rear caps, LH-61G hood

Press release:

Introducing the compact, lightweight, high-resolution M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO single-focal-length lens offering beautiful bokeh

Hamburg, November 4, 2021 – OM Digital Solutions GmbH is pleased to announce the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO (35mm equivalent: 40mm) lens. This Micro Four Thirds System standard compliant lens delivers both beautiful feathered bokeh and the outstanding resolution and performance the M.Zuiko PRO series is known for and is scheduled to go on sale at the end of November 2021. Compact, lightweight and high-performance, this single-focal-length lens utilizes the natural perspective of the 40mm equivalent* angle of view for a versatile shooting experience, from the landscape genre to portraits and documentary. This lens is the first product to feature the recently announced “OM SYSTEM” brand logo.

Compact, lightweight PRO lens featuring beautiful feathered bokeh

Outstanding resolution unique to M.Zuiko PRO lenses: Featuring a 11-element, 10-group lens configuration consisting of Super ED, ED, Super HR and aspherical lenses arranged effectively for sharp imaging from the center to the farthest corners of the frame. This high-resolution lens makes the most out of camera performance, including the stunning image quality acquired when shooting using High Res Shot mode. ZERO coating is used along with optimal suppression of internal reflections within the lens barrel to reduce ghosts and flaring.

Feathered bokeh: Using the know-how gained in the development of the M.Zuiko PRO F1.2 series, which delivers ultimate defocusing effects, we have implemented feathered bokeh that slowly introduces blur moving from the in-focus area to the out-of-focus region. Developed using specific instruments to measure bokeh at a granular level and delivering optimal control over spherical aberration allows the lens to deliver superior resolution and beautiful bokeh effects.

Compact, lightweight design with a maximum aperture of F1.4: The lens remains compact and lightweight at 247 grams with a bright maximum aperture of F1.4. When paired with the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, the system is compact and lightweight at approximately 661 grams**, for mobility that enables nimble shooting.

Comfortable and stress-free shooting in a variety of circumstances

Highly reliable dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof construction (-10°C): Sealed throughout, this lens offers IPX1 equivalent splashproof performance. It also features a dustproof and freezeproof construction to -10°C, and pairing it with a dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof camera body makes it possible to continue shooting in punishing environments, such as rain and snow, with peace of mind. Fluorine coating on the front-most lens allows for water droplets to roll off and for dirt to be cleaned off easily.

High-speed, high-precision AF: Superb optical design and lens processing technologies are used to make a lighter focusing lens, which enables faster, more accurate AF, allowing users to enjoy stress-free, high-speed, high-precision AF shooting.

A variety of expression for any type of scene

Close-up shooting to make the most of feathered bokeh: This lens is designed for amazing close-up shooting performance with a closest focusing distance of 25 cm and a maximum image magnification of 0.22x* for shooting up close to the subject. The beautiful, feathered bokeh slowly introduces blur for creative macro shooting.

An angle of view that balances natural perspective with bokeh effects: The 40mm equivalent angle of view is slightly wider than that of standard lenses, providing a natural sense of perspective and bokeh effects. This unique angle of view is perfect for a wide variety of scenes, such as landscapes, portraits, and snapshots.

Availability & pricing

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO lens will be available from end of November 2021 at an RRP of €699***/£649/$799 US. When customers register their purchase of the new lens via my.olympus-consumer.com and subscribe to our newsletter, a free six-month warranty extension**** is available.

* 35 mm equivalent

** The weight of the OM-D E-M5 Mark III is for the camera body only.

***Recommended Retail Price

**** Six months on top of the statutory warranty in the country of purchase.