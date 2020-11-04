Panasonic firmware updates for Lumix S and G cameras November 4, 2020

Panasonic has taken the wraps off an array of firmware updates for both its full-frame Lumix S series and Micro Four Thirds G series cameras. To a great extent they’re focused on video capabilities, but stills photographers will also benefit.

With Ver.2.0 for the compact full-frame Lumix S5, the camera will gain the ability to record in the Cinema 4K format, and output raw video to an external recorder over HDMI. It also acquires two new Photo Styles, called L.Monochrome S and L.ClassicNeo. Meanwhile, users of the S1, S1H and S1R will gain all the benefits of the new autofocus system that the firm developed for the S5. These include improved continuous AF and a subject-detection algorithm that now recognises heads as well as faces, eyes and bodies, that now recognises heads as well as faces, eyes and bodies, which promises improved tracking if your model turns their head away from the camera.

Micro Four Thirds users haven’t been entirely forgotten, though, with an update for the Lumix G100 that will make it compatible with the firm’s Lumix Webcam Beta software. The firm continues to stress that it’s still committed to the MFT system, suggesting that it’s not long before we can expect more significant product news.

See Panasonic’s firmware update page here for full details.