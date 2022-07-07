Lowepro introduces ‘green’ recycled ProTactic backpacks July 7, 2022

Lowepro, who produce protective gear-carrying solutions for photographers, has revealed it is now using more sustainable materials and processes, starting with its ProTactic backpacks.

The ProTactic 450 AW II and 350 AW II backpacks are now made with recycled fabric and dyed using the solution-dyeing process.

Solution-dyeing (also known as dope-dyeing) combines the extrusion and dyeing processes, adding dye to the polymer solution rather than dyeing the finished fabric in a separate step.

The backpacks have been produced with an overall water saving of 80% and a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

The company has stated throughout 2022 and 2023 it will ‘be converting to sustainable materials and processes.’

Lowepro explained, ‘This is a further step on Lowepro’s path to protecting the natural world, that the photographers’ community frame and cherish: a commitment that is ongoing and long-term.’

Green line label

The ProTactic backpacks are the first milestone on that journey and all progress will now be rated by the green line.

A new scoring system is said to be a mark of Lowepro’s commitment to a sustainable future.

The Lowepro green line label on the backpacks represents a loading bar, indicating the percentage of recycled fabric (including all fabrics, webbings, bindings, zipper tape, cords and meshes) and the percentage of solution-dyed fabric used to build each bag.

The green line score is measured following the GRI 301-2 standard.

This measures the percentage of total recycled yarn used by weight, compared to the total weight of yarn.

The new ProTactic range achieves up to 64% green line content.

The two backpacks

The Backpack 450 AW II has a 63% total green line score with 26% solution-dyed and 37% recycled fabrics.

The second generation of the ProTactic BP 450 AW pack expands on the line’s rugged versatility and armoured protection with a more adaptive interior, multiple access points, modular exterior attachment capabilities and a convertible utility belt.

The Backpack 450 AW II can accommodate one to two pro DSLRs (one with 70-200mm f/2.8 lens attached), eight lenses/speedlights, a Mavic drone, an Osmo action cam, a 360 cam and a tripod, such as a Manfrotto 190.

The Backpack 350 AW II has a 64% total green line score as it uses 36% recycled fabrics and is 28% solution-dyed.

The 350 AW II is able to carry one to two standard DSLRs (one with 24-70mm f/2.8 lens attached), eight lenses/speedlights, a Mavic drone, an Osmo action cam, a 360 cam and one tripod, such as Manfrotto Befree Advanced.

