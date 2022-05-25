Lomography updates Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens May 25, 2022

Lomography has revealed that its Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens is now available in new aluminium-barrelled black and silver finishes in Canon EF and Nikon F lens mounts.

The Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens was first launched by Lomography via a Kickstarter campaign in 2016.

It was previously available in Brass and Black Brass incarnations in Canon EF and Nikon F mounts.

Aluminium versions

The new Onyx Black and Silver Graphite aluminium lenses are designed to fit seamlessly with both analogue and digital SLR cameras.

The handcrafted Daguerreotype Achromat Art Lens is said to be ‘a powerful tool for modern-day photographers and cinematographers in terms of creative possibilities.’

The prime lens allows you to create instantly recognisable photos or videos using unique aperture plates to produce beautiful bokeh effects.

Although it’s available for Canon EF and Nikon F mounts, the Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 is also compatible with many other cameras using adapter mounts.

The lens history

Practical photography was invented in 1839 with the combination of a Chevalier Achromat Lens attached to a Daguerreotype camera.

Due to a series of beautiful ‘aberrations’ in its image-forming optical system, the Chevalier lens bathed images in an alluring veil of light and created ‘glazy’, soft pictures at wide apertures.

The Lomography Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens is a revival of this lost aesthetic.

Based on the original optical design of Daguerre and Chevalier, this modern Art Lens offers the creative freedom for photographers and videographers to delve into an extensive variety of special effects.

Waterhouse Aperture system

Lomography’s Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens is fitted with a unique Waterhouse Aperture system that allows the manipulation of depth-of-field to create bokeh effects.

You can switch between shooting silky, soft-focus images at f/2.9 or crisp and sharp shots from f/5.6 onwards — all at the fixed focal length of 64mm.

In addition to the standard aperture plates, you can slot in any one of the included Lumière and Aquarelle aperture plates to create instantly recognisable and elegant images by layering beautiful backdrops with textured, painterly bokeh textures.

Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens – key specs

Focal Length: 64mm

Maximum Aperture: f/2.9

Aperture: Waterhouse aperture stops, up to f/16

Mount: Canon EF, Nikon F Mounts (compatible with other cameras using adapter mounts)

Closest Focusing Distance: 0.5m

Focusing Mechanism: Helicoid

Image circle: 44mm

Field of view: 37 degrees

Filter Thread: 40.5mm

Electronic Contacts: No

Lens Construction: two elements in one group

Pricing & availability

At the new price of £299, the Black Onyx and Silver Graphite lenses are available now from the Lomography Online Shop and selected retail stores worldwide.

To discover the full range of Lomography SLR lenses go to Lomography (D)SLR Lenses.

