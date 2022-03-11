Lomography launches DigitaLIZA film scanning kits March 11, 2022

Lomography has announced two new DigitaLIZA film scanning kits that allow you to scan a variety of film formats using either digital cameras or smartphones.

The Lomography DigitaLIZA+ and DigitaLIZA Max are all-in-one film scanning kits that allow you to scan 35mm negatives, 120 film and 127 negatives.

Both kits include 35mm and 120 film holders, a built-in backlight panel, a removable spirit level and scanning masks for regular 35mm and 127 negatives.

Said to have been ‘tested by photographers all around the world’, the scanning kits are suitable for beginners and advanced photographers alike.

For more advice and info on scanning films read Dan Rubin’s film scanning tips.

DigitaLIZA+ for digital cameras

For scans with a digital camera, the £65 DigitaLIZA+, gives you control over the final look of your film scans. You can view the video below to see how it handles scanning different film formats.

The scanning kit features an advancing knob that lets you roll on, centre and scan 35mm frames within seconds.

The £65 DigitaLIZA+ can scan 35mm film with sprockets, 35mm, 120 and 127 formats. It’s designed for use with DSLRs or mirrorless cameras.

DigitaLIZA Max for smartphone scans

The £84.90 DigitaLIZA Max kit is for advanced photographers or analogue amateurs.

It includes a Smartphone Stand that’s said to be compatible with any smartphone.

View the video below to see how to scan 35mm and 120 films with the DigitaLIZA Max and your smartphone.

Special formats

The kits work for scanning standard frames and also special formats like overlapping exposures, endless panoramas, film borders or exposed sprocket holes.

Their modular systems can be quickly adapted to your scanning workflows for fast, simple and creative scanning.

Thanks to a compact design you can take the DigitaLIZA kits to whenever you go, as long as you have a flat, level surface to work on.

The Lomography Shop

The scanning kits further extend the DigitaLIZA line-up, which already included scanning masks and the Smartphone Scanner unit.

The DigitaLIZA+ and DigitaLIZA Max film scanning kits are available to order now from the Lomography Online Shop and selected retail stores worldwide.

The kits are due for shipping in May 2022.

Related articles:

Dan Rubin: film photography and scanning tips

Lomography Smartphone Film Scanner

The Grain Gurls: supporting female film photographers

Buying the best film – what you need to know