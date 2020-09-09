LomoGraflok Back for 4×5 cameras uses Instax film September 9, 2020

Retro specialists Lomography has announced the LomoGraflok 4×5 Instant Back, the world’s first Instant Back for 4×5 cameras using Fujfiilm Instax Wide film. The back is compatible with all Graflok-equipped 4×5 cameras, which is most 4×5 cameras on the market, and the company claims it is ‘perfect for testing a large format camera setup before shooting on expensive 4×5 sheet film’. Instax Wide film is widely available and relatively affordable, which will add to the unit’s appeal.

‘It’s the perfect addition to the large format toolkit and allows for unrestricted experimentation, testing different shooting settings with ease and enjoying great results within seconds,’ the company added. You can get 10% off the LomoGraflok 4×5 Instant Back, reducing the price to £116, but it won’t be shipping until next April. Full details here.