Lockdown book project fires up Rankin’s creativity

The creation of it became for the photographer, ‘an intimate take on artistic expression, frustration during lockdown isolation, and a celebration of the expressive creativity that emerged.’

Rankin is best known for his portrait, commercial and fashion photography but during 2020 he found himself, for the first time in his 30 year career, closed off from his studio and regular collaborators. He was forced to find a way to create works without face-to-face interaction, so the much-lauded portrait photographer turned to nature.

Rankin explained, ‘For years now I’ve been obsessed with the perfection of a dandelion seed head. Seen as weeds, they grow absolutely everywhere, especially in the city. And during a time of great stress, there was comfort in them.’