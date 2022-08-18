Limited-edition camo Leica D-Lux 7 on sale August 18, 2022

Leica has launched a limited-edition version of its D-Lux 7 compact camera, in a collaboration with A Bathing Ape and American graffiti artist, STASH.

Available in both black and an exclusive silver finish, the special edition features a wrap in the signature ABC CAMO look of streetwear label BAPE.

Speaking on his background in street art and relationship with photography, artist STASH recalled: “When I started doing graffiti in the early 1980s, the term ‘street art’ didn’t exist. It was only later, when we emerged from the tunnels and train stations, that we became much more visible. Documenting my art through photography has always been part of my creativity. With the advent of digital cameras, I got my first Leica.”

The Leica D-Lux 7 “A BATHING APE® X STASH” offers the same technical specification as the original model. This includes a Micro Four Thirds sensor and zoom lens with optical image stabilisation, which covers focal lengths from 24-75mm (35mm camera equivalent), with an aperture range of f/1.7-2.8.

With an effective resolution of 17 megapixels, the sensor is also capable of delivering 4K 30fps and full-HD 60fps video.

Bundled accessories include a carrying strap, a specially designed camera pouch, and an auto lens cap that opens and closes as the lens retracts and extends.

The black-finish Leica D-Lux 7 “A BATHING APE® X STASH” will retail at £1,750 including VAT.

Meanwhile, the silver finish will be available exclusively via A Bathing Ape.

Long-life Leica fan? Here are some of our hands-on reviews:

Leica M11 Review

Leica SL2-S Review

Leica Q2 Monochrom Review

Leica M 10-R Review

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.