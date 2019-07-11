Lightweight prime for Sony full-frame mirrorless

Sony has announced the FE 35mm F1.8, a lightweight, large-aperture prime for its full-frame mirrorless system. It fills a gap in the firm’s range between the large and expensive FE 35mm F1.4 ZA and the compact FE 35mm F2.8 ZA.

Measuring 63mm in diameter and 73mm in length, and with a 55mm filter thread, it’s the lightest lens in its class at just 280g. With 11 elements in 9 groups, the optical construction includes an aspherical element to help suppress distortion, while a 9-bladed circular aperture promises attractive bokeh. The minimum focus distance is 22cm, affording approximately quarter life-size magnification, and the barrel sports both a focus hold button and an AF/MF switch. Finally outdoor photographers will be pleased to hear that it boasts a dust and moisture-resistant design. The FE 35mm F1.8 is due on sale in August for £630.