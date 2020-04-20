Lightweight, affordable Samyang AF 75mm F1.8 FE

New compact, large-aperture lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras

Samyang has built up a strong reputation for making inexpensive but decent-quality autofocus lenses for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras, and its latest offering follows on in this vein. The AF 75mm F1.8 FE is a short telephoto prime with a reasonably large aperture that Samyang says is ideal for shooting portraits and events.

This is also claimed to be the most compact and lightweight autofocus 75mm lens on the market, measuring 65mm in diameter and 69mm in length, and weighing in at a mere 230g. While there’s not actually a lot of competition for this prize, the lens manages to be rather lighter than Olympus’s 75mm f/1.8 for Micro Four Thirds, and third of the weight of Leica’s SL 75mm f/2. In keeping with its compact dimensions, the lens employs a 58mm filter thread.

In terms of optical design, Samyang has employed 11 elements in 9 groups, including five made of special glass to minimise optical aberrations (3 Extra Low Dispersion and 2 High Refractive index glass). The firm has also utilised a linear stepping motor for fast and quiet focusing, along with a 9-blade aperture diaphragm for attractive bokeh.

One unusual and interesting feature comes courtesy of a switch on the lens barrel, which allows the manual focus ring to be reassigned to changing the aperture when working with AF. This can be further customised using the Samyang Lens Station, which can also be used to update the lens’s firmware when required.

The Samyang AF 75mm F1.8 FE is due to go on sale in May for £379.99.