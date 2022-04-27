Lexar unveils world’s fastest CFexpress Type B card April 27, 2022

Lexar has unveiled the world’s fastest CFexpress Type B memory cards in the shape of its DIAMOND Series, which offers read speeds of 1900MB/s and write speeds of 1700MB/s.

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series is said to provide the previously unmatched read speed of up to 1900MB/s, to help to accelerate post-production workflows.

The previous top read speed in the CFexpress Type B card field was the 1785MB/s ability of Angelbird’s AV Pro XT MK2 Type B card.

It also has what Lexar calls ‘blazing-fast write speeds’ of up to 1700MB/s1, that will help to quickly capture smooth RAW 8K, 6K and 4K video.

It is also backwards compatible with selected XQD cameras2.

Type A GOLD Series

Lexar has also launched the Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series, which is aimed at next-generation mirrorless and cinema camera users.

It features read speeds of 900MB/s and write speeds of 800MB/s1, to allow you to capture high-quality images and ‘seamless’ 8K, 6K and 4K video.

A CFexpress Type A Reader, which supports ultra-high-speed USB 10Gbps transfer protocol via USB Type-C, will also be launched by Lexar, ‘in the coming months.’

Speeded up workflows

Joel Boquiren, general manager of Lexar, commented, ‘Lexar has a long history of providing industry leading memory solution for professional users and we are excited to continue this tradition with the world’s fastest Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series and Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series. These cards will dramatically help professionals speed up their workflow while providing the quality, performance and reliability they’ve come to expect from Lexar.’

VPG400 certification

The new cards support VPG 400 specification, which guarantees a minimum sustained write speed of 400MB/s to capture professional quality video for compatible host devices.

The news of the Lexar VPG-400 cards comes less than a week after Exascend revealed the world’s first VPG-400 CFexpress Type B card.

Designed specifically for professional video users VPG-400 certification also ensures that your content is captured with no drop or duplicated frames.

The Lexar cards are said to be ‘built with the rugged durability you need to capture content even in the harshest of conditions.’

They are designed to be shock and vibration-proof, and resistant to extreme temperatures3.

Both cards are backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty – this is limited to 10 years after purchase in Germany and regions that don’t recognise lifetime warranty.

Availability

Lexar says the Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series and Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series are ‘under development’ and will be available in Q2 of 2022.

Technical notes:

1 Speeds based on internal testing. Actual sustained speed may vary depending on host device.

Compatible with firmware-enabled CFexpress cameras. 3Temperature-proof: Withstands operating temperature range from 14ºF (-10ºC) to 158ºF (70 ºC) and non-operating temperatures from -4ºF (-20ºC) or 185ºF (85 ºC). Shock resistant (50[G], 11[ms]/half sine wave. Apply the above impact 3 times from each of 3 orthogonal directions.) Vibration resistant (10[Hz] to 2000[Hz] to 10[Hz], Sweep time: 20 minutes. 12 cycles per axis, (36 cycles for 3 axes), Test time: 12[hr]).

