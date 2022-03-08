Lexar Professional 2000x SD cards get 256GB capacity March 8, 2022

Lexar has launched a 256GB capacity card in its Professional 2000x SDHC/SDXC USH-II Memory Card GOLD Series.

The memory cards will be available to buy online during March 2022 and are said to, ‘dramatically accelerate workflow from start to finish.’

Lexar Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series 256GB – key features:

High-speed performance: UHS-II technology for a read transfer speed up to 300MB/s

Capable of capturing high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and cinema-quality 8K video

Designed for durability

Backwards compatible with UHS-I devices

Limited lifetime warranty

The Lexar Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series 256GB is available this month online with an MSRP of £374.99.

Watch the video below for more on the 128GB version of the card…

See the full press release from Lexar US below:

San Jose, USA, March 8th, 2022 – Lexar, a leading brand of flash memory solution, is proud to announce the Lexar® Professional 2000x SDHC™ /SDXC™ USH-II Memory Card GOLD Series in the 256GB capacity option. With speeds up to 300MB/s read, the Lexar® Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series is design for DSLR and cinema-quality video cameras.

The cards can leverage the UHS-II technology that allows you to handle sequential burst mode of RAW footage effortlessly, and provide users with super-fast file transfers for expedited post-production.

The new Lexar® Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series 256GB fully meets the growing demand for larger storage capacity, which helps users save time and dramatically accelerates workflow from start to finish.

The Lexar® Professional 2000x SDHC™/SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series provides the performance you need to capture and store valuable data in a variety of elements which is water-proof, temperature-proof, shockproof, vibration-proof, and X-ray-proof3. For added versatility, the cards are also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices, performing up to the maximum thresholds of UHS-I speed capabilities

“We are excited to announce the Lexar® Professional 2000x SDHC™/SDXC™ UHS-II V90 Card in 256GB. The new larger capacity will dramatically help professional content creators capture more of what they love while maintaining the top performance known from our 2000x Series of Professional SD Cards.” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Lexar® Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series 256GB is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of £374.99.

Availability:

1Up to 300MB/s read transfer, write speeds lower. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary. x=150KB/s.

2 Highest transfer speeds achieved only when paired with an SD UHS-II reader

3Temperature-proof: Withstands operating temperature range from 32ºF (-0ºC) or 158ºF (70 ºC) and non-operating temperatures from -13ºF (-25ºC) or 185ºF (85 ºC).

Shockproof: Shock resistant (200G [1961.33m/sec^2] 3ms, 150G [1471.00m/sec^2] 10ms, From X.Y.Z, 3 directions/3 times each)

Vibration proof: Vibration resistant (10Hz to 2000 Hz, 6Grms, 5 minutes per 1 cycle, 10 cycle per 1 axis total 30 cycles per 3 axis, based on IEC 60512-6-4 guidelines).

X-ray-proof: Protected against X-ray exposure based on ISO7816-1 guidelines

