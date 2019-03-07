Leica Q2 sample images

Take a look at our high-resolution sample images from the 47.3MP Leica Q2 full-frame compact
The Leica Q2 is a premium compact camera with a 47.3MP full-frame sensor and 28mm f/1.7 image-stabilised lens, in a rangefinder-style design with a corner-mounted electronic viewfinder and fixed rear LCD. It uses traditional analogue dials to set shutter speed and aperture, and features a manual focus ring around the lens. An update to the 4-year-old, 24MP Leica Q (Typ 116), it costs a cool £4250.
Below you’ll find a series of sample images to give an initial idea of how the camera performs. Alongside a set of street images and urban landscapes, I shot a range of tests to examine how well the lens is able to meet the demands of the higher resolution sensor. You’ll find two aperture series, from f/1.7 to f/16, flare tests at different apertures, and a comparison of the camera’s crop modes covering 28mm, 35mm, 50mm and 70mm equivalent views.
See our detailed hands-on first look at the Leica Q2
There are also quick distortion tests, and because Leica is far more modern and forward-thinking than it sometimes likes to let on, this includes a comparison between out-of-camera JPEGs and DNG raw files developed in Adobe Camera Raw, using its interpretation of the correction data embedded in the metadata (which it says compensate for distortion and chromatic aberration). If you look very closely, you’ll see a hint of complex moustache-type distortion in the ACR-converted raw file that’s not visible in the JPEG, but nothing especially troublesome.
The gallery contains a few out-of-camera JPEGs, but is mostly DNG raws processed ‘to taste’ using Adobe Camera Raw. Adjustments may include white balance, colour and tonal adjustments; rotation corrections to fix slanted horizons; and crops for composition. The idea is to give the kind of results you can expect in real-world shooting, but without excessive post-processing. You can download full-resolution images by following the link beside each image thumbnail.
All images are copyright Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 1
1/25sec at f/11, ISO 1600
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 2
1/30sec at f/11, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 3
1/100sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 4
1/25sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 5
1/25sec at f/11, ISO 250
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 6
1/160sec at f/1.7, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 7
1/25sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 8
1/50sec at f/1.7, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 9
1/500sec at f/3.5, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 10
1/250sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 11
1/160sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 12
1/60sec at f/11, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 13
1/640sec at f/4, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 14
1/125sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 15
1/50sec at f/4, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 16
1/60sec at f/2, ISO 800
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 17
1/160sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 18
1/25sec at f/11, ISO 6,400
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 19
1/25sec at f/8, ISO 250
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 sample image 20
1/200 sec at f/4, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Close-Up – f/2.8
1/125ec at f/2.8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Close-Up – f/5.6
1/125sec at f/5.6, ISO 400
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Crop Comparison – 28mm
28mm. 1/400sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Crop Comparison – 35mm
35mm crop. 1/500sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Crop Comparison – 50mm
50mm crop. 1/500sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Crop Comparison – 70mm
75mm crop. 1/640sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 1 – f/1.7
1/2000 sec at f/1.7, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 1 – f/2.0
1/1250sec at f/2, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 1 – f/2.8
1/640sec at f/2.8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 1 – f/4
1/320sec at f/4, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 1 – f/5.6
1/160sec at f/5.6, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 1 – f/8
1/80sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 1 – f/11
1/40sec at f/11, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 1 – f/16
1/25sec at f/16, ISO 160
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 2 – f/1.7
1/6400sec at f/1.7, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 2 – f/2.0
1/5000 sec at f/2, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 2 – f/2.8
1/2500sec at f/2.8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 2 – f/4
1/1250sec at f/4, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 2 – f/5.6
1/640sec at f/5.6, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 2 – f/8
1/320sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 2 – f/11
1/160sec at f/11, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Aperture Series 2 – f/16
1/80sec at f/16, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Lens Flare – f/1.7
1/1600sec at f/1.7, ISO100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Lens Flare – f/4
1/250sec at f/4, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Lens Flare – f/8
1/80sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Lens Flare – f/16
1/25sec at f/16, ISO 160
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 JPEG Distortion
1/400sec at f/8, ISO100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer
Leica Q2 Raw Distortion
1/400sec at f/8, ISO 100
Credit: Andy Westlake / Amateur Photographer