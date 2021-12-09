Leica Q2 Reportage – with Kevlar Body Armour December 9, 2021

Not content with having released a special edition in September, the Leica Q2 007, Leica has now introduced another special edition of the Leica Q2 (read our review), the Leica Q2 Reportage, an ultra-tough version, with Kevlar Armour designed to protect the camera, as well as a tough green paint designed to withstand scratches and bumps.

The Leica Q2 is a camera with a 47MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a 28mm f/1.7 optically-stabilised lens, and the camera has an ISO range from ISO50 to ISO50,000. There’s also a 3.68m-dot OLED viewfinder, and a 3inch touchscreen. The camera body has a dust- and splash-resistant construction, and this new version builds on top of that, with Kevlar coating, and tough paint. The Kevlar is designed to age with the camera, and Leica say this may change in colour over time, with exposure to UV light.

The camera has an RRP of £4950, and it is available now from Leica UK.

Wetzlar, 9th December 2021. On November 4, as part of the Celebration of Photography in Wetzlar, Leica Camera AG announced a product variant of the full-frame compact camera Leica Q2 which is available now. The Leica Q2 Reporter continues a long tradition of Leica cameras that are specifically geared towards the challenging working environments of reportage and press photographers – offering maximum precision and reliability even in the most adverse conditions.

Instead of the traditional leather trim, the Leica Q2 Reporter is equipped with a ‘body armour’ made of Kevlar, a synthetic material widely used in the production of high-grade protective clothing. This is perfectly complemented by the camera’s matte-green finish, achieved with a particularly scratch and abrasion resistant paint. The result is an exterior that is both hard-wearing and discreet.

The Kevlar trim, which is characterised by a distinctive weave pattern, effectively protects the camera against mechanical, chemical and thermal hazards. Although the fabric is initially near black, exposure to natural UV rays will gradually change its tone, until it closely matches the camera’s paint finish. In addition, the Kevlar fibres become slightly more raised over time, which further improves the photographer’s grip on the camera.

The camera’s overall design shows that a strong emphasis has been placed on an unobtrusive appearance: the red Leica logo on the front has been omitted; the engravings and operating elements are discreetly inlaid, so that neither their purpose – nor the camera’s true value – are immediately apparent.

The Leica Q2 Reporter is now available at Leica Store Mayfair, 64-66 Duke Street, London, W1K 6JD for a RRP of £4,950.00.

