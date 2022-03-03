Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter launched March 3, 2022

Leica has launched the Q2 Monochrom Reporter – a new version of its robust, full-frame reportage camera that features a 47MP monochrome sensor.

The Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter is the latest incarnation of the 2019-launched Leica Q2, which has also had a special James Bond-inspired 007 Edition and the original, colour sensor version of the Q2 Reporter.

Leica claims the absence of a colour filter array in the camera, ‘leads to an unparalleled detail rendition and increased sensitivity – enabling the camera to cope with any shooting situation.’

The full-frame compact camera has a permanently mounted Summilux 28mm f/1.7 lens and an ISO range of 50-50,000. There’s also a 3.68m-dot OLED viewfinder and a 3-inch rear touchscreen.

Leica’s Q2 Monochrom Reporter is available from today with an RRP of £5,250.

Here is the official press release from Leica:

Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter: The robust reportage camera is now also available with a monochrome sensor.

Wetzlar, 3rd March 2022. Following the successful launch of the Leica Q2 Reporter, a black and white variant of the camera is now also available: the Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter. With its particularly robust exterior, the model continues a long tradition of cameras that were specifically developed for press and reportage photographers – ensuring complete reliability, even in the most adverse conditions. Instead of the customary leather trim, the Q2 Monochrom Reporter is equipped with a ‘body armour’ made of Kevlar – a synthetic fibre also used in the production of protective clothing. The remaining areas of the camera are protected by a specialist, dark green paint with particularly abrasion-resistant properties.

Over time, the Aramid fibres of the Kevlar weave will develop a slightly lighter tone through exposure to natural UV light and become slightly raised for an even more secure grip on the camera. Thanks to the absence of the red dot, and the omission of colour inlays for the engravings on the camera and lens, the Q2 Monochrom Reporter allows for an unobtrusive way of working without drawing undue attention. The greyscale sensor of the Q2 Monochrom Reporter offers an enormous resolution of 47 megapixels. The absence of a colour filter array leads to an unparalleled detail rendition and increased sensitivity – enabling the camera to cope with any shooting situation. It’s extremely robust construction and high-grade environmental sealing makes this full-frame compact camera (equipped with a permanently mounted Summilux 28 f/1.7) a perfect all-time companion.

Externally, the Q2 Monochrom Reporter differs from the Leica Q2 Reporter, which will continue to be found in the Leica product catalogue, only by the laser-engraved “Monochrom” script on the lower edge of the display. The Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter is available at specialist retailers as of now.

The Q2 Monochrom Reporter Is available from Leica UK, 64-66 Duke Street, London, W1K 6JD from 3rd March 2022 for the RRP £5,250.00.

For more information about Leica visit the Leica Camera website.

Related articles:

Leica Q2 Reporter – with Kevlar Body Armour

Leica Q2 007 Edition Now Available

Leica Q2 review: hands-on first look